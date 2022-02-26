$1.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to post $1.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,836,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after buying an additional 620,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,893,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

