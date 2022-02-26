$1.49 EPS Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.80. Camping World posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

CWH opened at $30.11 on Friday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camping World by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

