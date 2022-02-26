$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. EQT reported sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

