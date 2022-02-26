$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.