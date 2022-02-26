$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.
SKX stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.
