$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of ASO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

