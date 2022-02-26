10,500 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $158.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

