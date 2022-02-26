$108.60 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.90 million and the lowest is $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LOCO. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $484.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.