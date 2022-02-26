109,367 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,308,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

