$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $12.95 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 546,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.