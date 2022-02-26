$11.85 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.30 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,353,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.