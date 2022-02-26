113,825 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.53 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34.
About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.