113,825 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.53 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

