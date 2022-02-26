$114.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will report $114.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.70 million and the highest is $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $111.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $473.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $475.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $502.30 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $503.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

