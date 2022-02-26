11,950 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $35.26 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.