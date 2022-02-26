12,560 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 203.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $244.26 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

