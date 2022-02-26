13,134 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

