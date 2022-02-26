132,073 Shares in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.38% of Akouos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akouos by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

AKUS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

