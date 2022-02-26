$138.07 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.13 million. SFL posted sales of $109.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $568.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

