$14.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report $14.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.33 billion and the lowest is $12.97 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.10 billion to $55.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

