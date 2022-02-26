$150.53 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post $150.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $165.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $256,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

