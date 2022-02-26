15,462 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Atkore by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atkore by 124.7% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Atkore by 83.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

