154,970 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,880 shares of company stock worth $1,303,725. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

