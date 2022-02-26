156,375 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,887,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.8% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

