161,448 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,147 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000,000 after acquiring an additional 328,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,911,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Shares of SHLS opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

