16,674 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 159,974 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 89,387 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

