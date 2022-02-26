1,668,246 Shares in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,668,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,858,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,000,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,567,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,800,000.

Shares of FHLTU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Future Health ESG Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

