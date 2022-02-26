16,720 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.