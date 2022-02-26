$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.63 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $72.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $73.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.46 million, with estimates ranging from $88.79 million to $97.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $253,547.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 596,511 shares of company stock worth $2,290,824,630.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

