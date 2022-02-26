$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post $18.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 707,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

