$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post $18.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 707,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

