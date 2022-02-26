1,844,081 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,844,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,527,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 100,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $25.36 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

