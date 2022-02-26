18,805 Shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

