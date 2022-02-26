$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will post $189.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Semtech posted sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.