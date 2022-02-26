$190.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

