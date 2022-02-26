$195.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $832.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,610,000 after acquiring an additional 258,440 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cohu by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. Cohu has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

