1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 28565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

