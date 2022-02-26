-$2.31 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to announce ($2.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $348,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.