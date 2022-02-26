$2.82 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

