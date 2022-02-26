$203.16 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will report $203.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.99 million and the lowest is $202.30 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,405,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG opened at $31.01 on Friday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

