$206.83 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $206.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.30 million and the lowest is $199.20 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $148.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $862.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $866.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $734.08 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $864.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.