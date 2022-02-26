20,893 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $54.16 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

