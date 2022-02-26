$222.05 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report $222.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.53 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $964.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $962.21 million to $967.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $263.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

