235,132 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

