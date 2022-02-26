23,673 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.