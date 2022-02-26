248,981 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.