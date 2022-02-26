25,593 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,266,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

