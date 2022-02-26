$26.78 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will report $26.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.31 million to $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $71.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

