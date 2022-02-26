$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to post $262.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the lowest is $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $223.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $343,770 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

