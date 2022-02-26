262 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,917.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,393.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,233.14. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.