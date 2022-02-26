$263.08 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $263.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.42 million and the highest is $265.95 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $248.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

