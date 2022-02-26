27,007 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

