$29.21 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CTMX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $262.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

